West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) Short Interest Down 66.7% in July

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the June 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WJRYY opened at $55.74 on Thursday. West Japan Railway has a 52-week low of $42.17 and a 52-week high of $63.98. The stock has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported ($3.14) earnings per share for the quarter. West Japan Railway had a negative net margin of 25.86% and a negative return on equity of 20.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that West Japan Railway will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WJRYY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of West Japan Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Mizuho upgraded West Japan Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th.

West Japan Railway

West Japan Railway Company provides passenger railway transport services in Japan. The company operates through Transportation Operations, Retail Business, Real Estate Business, and Other Businesses segments. It operates a route length of 4,903.1 kilometers, comprising Shinkansen route of 812.6 kilometers and conventional lines of 4,090.5 kilometers; and 1,174 stations, as well as bus and ferry services.

