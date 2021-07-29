West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.82 EPS

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $12.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.50 by $0.82, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of West Fraser Timber stock traded up $2.27 on Thursday, hitting $72.30. The stock had a trading volume of 19,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,447. West Fraser Timber has a 52-week low of $45.03 and a 52-week high of $91.53. The firm has a market cap of $8.42 billion and a PE ratio of 7.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a $0.2068 dividend. This is an increase from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th.

Several research firms have issued reports on WFG. Zacks Investment Research cut West Fraser Timber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on West Fraser Timber from C$142.00 to C$141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities reaffirmed an “action list buy” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on West Fraser Timber from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on West Fraser Timber from C$141.00 to C$118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.83.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

