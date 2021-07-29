Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) Shares Sold by Founders Capital Management

Founders Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) by 52.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,001 shares during the quarter. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in the first quarter worth $36,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 164.5% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Weingarten Realty Investors in the first quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co acquired a new position in Weingarten Realty Investors during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WRI traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.52. The stock had a trading volume of 32,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,745. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. Weingarten Realty Investors has a fifty-two week low of $15.24 and a fifty-two week high of $34.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.37.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $118.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.99 million. Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 4.80%. Weingarten Realty Investors’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.82%. Weingarten Realty Investors’s payout ratio is 55.76%.

WRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a report on Monday, April 26th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Weingarten Realty Investors in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial cut Weingarten Realty Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

