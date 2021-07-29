Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Silvercrest Asset Management Group (SAMG)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ: SAMG) recently:

7/28/2021 – Silvercrest Asset Management Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. provides financial advisory and related family office services to high net worth individuals and institutional investors primarily in the United States. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

7/24/2021 – Silvercrest Asset Management Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/22/2021 – Silvercrest Asset Management Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock.

7/17/2021 – Silvercrest Asset Management Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/15/2021 – Silvercrest Asset Management Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock.

7/9/2021 – Silvercrest Asset Management Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/8/2021 – Silvercrest Asset Management Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock.

7/2/2021 – Silvercrest Asset Management Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/1/2021 – Silvercrest Asset Management Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock.

6/3/2021 – Silvercrest Asset Management Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

NASDAQ SAMG opened at $15.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $220.35 million, a P/E ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.64. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. has a one year low of $9.41 and a one year high of $17.66.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $31.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.09 million. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 19.22%. Analysts expect that Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAMG. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 289.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,151 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $168,000. 46.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

