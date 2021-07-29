Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) Hits New 12-Month High at $148.60

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $148.60 and last traded at $148.49, with a volume of 377 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $146.20.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 40.68, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.87.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $413.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.58 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.80%.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, insider Munish Nanda sold 7,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.85, for a total transaction of $1,070,905.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,931.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Kenneth Robert Lepage sold 14,301 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total transaction of $1,941,074.73. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 37,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,115,935.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,515 shares of company stock worth $8,146,983 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,766,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $566,297,000 after acquiring an additional 221,776 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,349,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,141,000 after acquiring an additional 23,206 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 20.2% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 613,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,870,000 after acquiring an additional 103,162 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 479,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,412,000 after acquiring an additional 27,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 8.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 445,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,892,000 after acquiring an additional 34,673 shares in the last quarter. 76.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

