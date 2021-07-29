Watkin Jones Plc (LON:WJG) Insider Buys £147,200 in Stock

Watkin Jones Plc (LON:WJG) insider Alan Giddins acquired 64,000 shares of Watkin Jones stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 230 ($3.00) per share, with a total value of £147,200 ($192,317.74).

WJG stock opened at GBX 229.50 ($3.00) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 222. The stock has a market cap of £587.89 million and a P/E ratio of 29.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.02, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Watkin Jones Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 125.92 ($1.65) and a 12 month high of GBX 248 ($3.24).

Get Watkin Jones alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were issued a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. Watkin Jones’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.93%.

Several research firms recently commented on WJG. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 278 ($3.63) price objective on shares of Watkin Jones in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.53) price target on shares of Watkin Jones in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 278 ($3.63) price target on shares of Watkin Jones in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 261 ($3.41) price target on shares of Watkin Jones in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.66) price target on shares of Watkin Jones in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 273.40 ($3.57).

About Watkin Jones

Watkin Jones Plc engages in the development and the management of properties for residential occupation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Student Accommodation, Build to Rent, Residential, and Accommodation Management segments. It is involved in the development of purpose-built student accommodation, build to rent accommodation, and traditional residential property; and management of student accommodation and build to rent property.

Read More: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Watkin Jones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watkin Jones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.