Watkin Jones Plc (LON:WJG) Insider Buys £147,200 in Stock

Watkin Jones Plc (LON:WJG) insider Alan Giddins acquired 64,000 shares of Watkin Jones stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 230 ($3.00) per share, with a total value of £147,200 ($192,317.74).
WJG stock opened at GBX 229.50 ($3.00) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 222. The stock has a market cap of £587.89 million and a P/E ratio of 29.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.02, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Watkin Jones Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 125.92 ($1.65) and a 12 month high of GBX 248 ($3.24).
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were issued a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. Watkin Jones’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.93%.
About Watkin Jones
Watkin Jones Plc engages in the development and the management of properties for residential occupation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Student Accommodation, Build to Rent, Residential, and Accommodation Management segments. It is involved in the development of purpose-built student accommodation, build to rent accommodation, and traditional residential property; and management of student accommodation and build to rent property.
