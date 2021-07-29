Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Takes $313,000 Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter worth $29,000. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 279.1% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter worth $36,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 75.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Citigroup stock traded up $0.92 on Thursday, hitting $69.02. The stock had a trading volume of 315,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,297,813. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.49 and a twelve month high of $80.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.90.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $17.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 27.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

Several research firms have weighed in on C. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.97.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

