Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,276 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 368.4% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 447 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. 72.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (down previously from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.00.

In other news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $11,339,662.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,167,981.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $120.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,700,094. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $98.67 and a 52 week high of $128.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $114.98.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The business had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.