Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Acquires 3,175 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 1.1% of Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Unified Trust Company N.A. increased its position in Apple by 10.4% in the first quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 55,102 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,730,000 after purchasing an additional 5,198 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management increased its position in Apple by 0.3% during the first quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 282,074 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,455,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC increased its position in Apple by 5.0% during the first quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 40,455 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Apple by 1.1% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 129,249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $15,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. increased its position in Apple by 1.5% during the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 250,622 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,614,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $145.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,031,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,957,000. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.71 and a fifty-two week high of $150.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The business’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Apple’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Apple from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Apple from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.06.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

