Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,103 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 13.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 86,688 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,776,000 after purchasing an additional 10,271 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 6.7% in the first quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 44,052 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in Walmart by 2.0% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 18,496 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. 29.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 6,906,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total value of $949,002,976.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $927,254,892. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,549,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.27, for a total value of $220,488,338.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,120,476.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,601,353 shares of company stock worth $3,980,362,292 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. lifted their price target on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on Walmart from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.87.

NYSE:WMT traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $142.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,403,257. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.28 and a 12-month high of $153.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $140.29.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The company had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

