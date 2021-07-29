W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $86.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.91% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “W.R. Berkley has been consistently benefiting from its insurance business, performing well on increase in premium written over the past many years. W.R. Berkley has been investing in numerous startups since 2006 and establishing new units in growing international markets. Its international business is poised for growth supported by the emerging markets. Solid capital position enables capital deployment. Investment in alternative assets should help improve investment income. Shares have underperformed the industry in the year-to-date period. However, exposure to a highly competitive reinsurance market is a concern. Rising debt induces higher interest expenses and is an overhang on times interest earned. IT and data-related initiatives will continue and lead to an increase in expenses. Exposure to cat loss has been inducing volatility in earnings.”

A number of other brokerages have also commented on WRB. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. W. R. Berkley currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.25.

WRB opened at $72.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.84. W. R. Berkley has a twelve month low of $58.84 and a twelve month high of $82.43.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.17. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,639,745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $726,355,000 after acquiring an additional 97,222 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,621,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $498,920,000 after acquiring an additional 17,571 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,834,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $364,278,000 after acquiring an additional 483,672 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,923,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $295,668,000 after acquiring an additional 544,650 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,734,971 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $205,770,000 after acquiring an additional 24,321 shares during the period. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

