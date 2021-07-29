W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Upgraded to Overweight at Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial upgraded shares of W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $90.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for W. P. Carey’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.86 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.95 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.04 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America reiterated an underperform rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $84.60.

Shares of W. P. Carey stock opened at $80.12 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.92 and a beta of 0.73. W. P. Carey has a 52 week low of $60.68 and a 52 week high of $80.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $306.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.61 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 36.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that W. P. Carey will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.61%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in W. P. Carey by 130.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in W. P. Carey in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 55.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

