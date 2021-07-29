VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. VSE had a positive return on equity of 6.71% and a negative net margin of 0.52%.

VSE stock traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.55. 271 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,847. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $642.19 million, a PE ratio of -142.53 and a beta of 1.54. VSE has a 1 year low of $27.50 and a 1 year high of $53.44.

Get VSE alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. VSE’s payout ratio is presently 13.69%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised VSE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. B. Riley initiated coverage on VSE in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock.

About VSE

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified products and services aftermarket company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for VSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.