Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.49) Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Vroom in a report issued on Sunday, July 25th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now expects that the company will earn ($0.49) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.52). KeyCorp also issued estimates for Vroom’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.42) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.89) EPS.

Get Vroom alerts:

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $591.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.75 million. Vroom had a negative return on equity of 19.28% and a negative net margin of 15.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on VRM. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Vroom from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Vroom from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Vroom from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Vroom from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vroom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vroom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.42.

Shares of VRM stock opened at $38.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.89. Vroom has a fifty-two week low of $26.96 and a fifty-two week high of $75.49.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Vroom by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 3,631 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Vroom by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 174,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,132,000 after acquiring an additional 14,884 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Vroom in the 4th quarter worth about $1,276,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Vroom by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vroom by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 238,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,752,000 after acquiring an additional 16,561 shares during the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Paul J. Hennessy sold 49,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total transaction of $2,187,856.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 395,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,466,589.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David K. Jones sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total value of $1,037,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,103,991.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,982,774 shares of company stock worth $86,562,212 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Vroom Company Profile

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Vroom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vroom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.