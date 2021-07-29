Vossloh (ETR:VOS) Given a €56.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Vossloh (ETR:VOS) has been given a €56.00 ($65.88) target price by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 31.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on Vossloh and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Independent Research set a €49.00 ($57.65) price target on Vossloh and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €48.50 ($57.06) price target on Vossloh in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Vossloh currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €50.10 ($58.94).

Shares of VOS opened at €42.65 ($50.18) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $749.11 million and a PE ratio of 32.76. Vossloh has a twelve month low of €29.85 ($35.12) and a twelve month high of €45.80 ($53.88). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €42.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.96.

Vossloh AG manufactures and markets rail infrastructure products and services worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules, and Lifecycle Solutions. The Core Components division develops, produces, and markets rail fastening systems for light-rail, heavy-haul, and high-speed lines, as well as urban transport.

