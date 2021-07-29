Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Announces $0.53 Quarterly Dividend

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of 0.53 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%.

Vornado Realty Trust has decreased its dividend by 9.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of VNO traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,164,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,880,615. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.94. The company has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.26 and a beta of 1.44. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $29.79 and a 1 year high of $50.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 5.78 and a current ratio of 5.78.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $379.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.79 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 20.09% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. Vornado Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (down from $48.00) on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Vornado Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.71.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

