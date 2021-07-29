Voloridge Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 201.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 57,883 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $3,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 0.3% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 79,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,568,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 1.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 12.7% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 6,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Stephen Douglass sold 3,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total value of $161,334.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 69,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,493,472.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 902 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.37, for a total transaction of $41,825.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,327 shares in the company, valued at $3,307,432.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,684 shares of company stock valued at $6,463,761 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LSCC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Lattice Semiconductor from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Westpark Capital began coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

NASDAQ LSCC opened at $54.01 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.73, a P/E/G ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.05. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $26.14 and a one year high of $58.38.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The firm had revenue of $115.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

