Voloridge Investment Management LLC Purchases 17,253 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 90.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,253 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $3,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Entergy during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entergy during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Entergy during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in Entergy in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Entergy in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 85.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.51, for a total value of $325,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 29,946 shares in the company, valued at $3,249,440.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Laura R. Landreaux sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.93, for a total transaction of $125,916.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,041 shares of company stock worth $3,581,679 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETR opened at $104.31 on Thursday. Entergy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.78 and a fifty-two week high of $113.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 15.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ETR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Vertical Research raised shares of Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Entergy from $119.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Entergy from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.57.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

