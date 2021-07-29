Voloridge Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 24,784 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,800,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PRA Health Sciences in the first quarter worth about $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 15.3% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 1,078.7% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 884 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000. Institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Christopher L. Gaenzle sold 14,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.28, for a total transaction of $2,454,868.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 45,171 shares in the company, valued at $7,601,375.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 17,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.47, for a total value of $2,865,947.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,970,779.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 617,348 shares of company stock valued at $104,071,302. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on PRA Health Sciences from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a report on Monday, April 26th. Truist lowered shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $196.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 price target (down previously from $196.00) on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. PRA Health Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.67.

NASDAQ PRAH opened at $165.21 on Thursday. PRA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.00 and a 12 month high of $175.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.52 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $167.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.03. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $933.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.45 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that PRA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

PRA Health Sciences Company Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

