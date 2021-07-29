Voloridge Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 49,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,709,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FMX. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 68.6% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 144.4% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Get Fomento Económico Mexicano alerts:

FMX stock opened at $86.97 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $52.91 and a 12-month high of $87.37. The company has a market cap of $31.12 billion, a PE ratio of -197.66, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.07.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.35. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a negative return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Itau BBA Securities raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.80.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile

Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including low-sugar or sugar-free carbonated beverages; refreshing juices, nectars, and fruit-based drinks; purified, and carbonated and flavored water; coffees, teas, and sports and energy drinks; and dairy products and products based on vegetable protein.

Further Reading: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX).

Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.