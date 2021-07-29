Voloridge Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 82.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,187 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 282,984 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Brinker International worth $4,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,886,695 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $631,491,000 after purchasing an additional 29,394 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,437,483 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $102,148,000 after purchasing an additional 534,823 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 930,135 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,618,000 after purchasing an additional 61,079 shares in the last quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP now owns 865,586 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,509,000 after purchasing an additional 238,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 822,056 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,415,000 after purchasing an additional 71,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EAT opened at $56.59 on Thursday. Brinker International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.90 and a twelve month high of $78.33. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,830.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.68.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 0.26%. The business had revenue of $828.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Steve Provost sold 18,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total transaction of $1,070,434.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,290,634.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 1,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total value of $97,060.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 22,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,189.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,921 shares of company stock valued at $2,320,554 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James raised Brinker International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Brinker International from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Brinker International from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Brinker International from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.57.

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

