Voloridge Investment Management LLC Buys 477,384 Shares of Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) by 2,090.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 500,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 477,384 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.73% of Compugen worth $4,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Compugen by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Compugen during the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Compugen during the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Compugen during the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Compugen by 26.2% during the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 19,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CGEN opened at $6.88 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $470.73 million, a PE ratio of -17.64 and a beta of 2.32. Compugen Ltd. has a 1 year low of $6.12 and a 1 year high of $19.90.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. On average, analysts forecast that Compugen Ltd. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Compugen in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; BAY 1905254, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT.

