Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) Given a GBX 150 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Vodafone Group from GBX 197 ($2.57) to GBX 165 ($2.16) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 155 ($2.03) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Friday, June 18th. UBS Group set a GBX 187 ($2.44) price target on Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 165 ($2.16) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Vodafone Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 174.42 ($2.28).

Shares of LON:VOD opened at GBX 114.94 ($1.50) on Monday. Vodafone Group has a 1 year low of GBX 100 ($1.31) and a 1 year high of GBX 157.52 ($2.06). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 123.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.99, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of £32.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 384.47.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a €0.05 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Vodafone Group’s payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

In other Vodafone Group news, insider Nick Read sold 346,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 121 ($1.58), for a total value of £419,283.15 ($547,796.12). Also, insider Van Boxmeer acquired 305,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 135 ($1.76) per share, with a total value of £411,750 ($537,954.01).

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

