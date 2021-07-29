Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS) Short Interest Up 193.4% in July

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 119,700 shares, a growth of 193.4% from the June 30th total of 40,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 276,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vivos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Vivos Therapeutics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

NASDAQ VVOS opened at $3.13 on Thursday. Vivos Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $14.41. The firm has a market cap of $71.40 million and a P/E ratio of -2.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.91.

Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Vivos Therapeutics will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Vivos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vivos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vivos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vivos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vivos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $191,000. 3.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vivos Therapeutics Company Profile

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatment alternatives for patients with sleep disordered breathing, such as mild-to-moderate obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). Its treatment, the Vivos System, a non-invasive, non-surgical, non-pharmaceutical, multi-disciplinary treatment modality for the treatment of mild to moderate OSA.

