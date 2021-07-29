Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Vista Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 24.19% and a negative return on equity of 11.88%.

VIST traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.87. The stock had a trading volume of 9,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,016. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $422.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 3.43. Vista Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $1.86 and a 1-year high of $4.73.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VIST shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vista Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Vista Oil & Gas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Vista Oil & Gas from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Vista Oil & Gas, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 134,000 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 128.1 MMBOE.

