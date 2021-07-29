Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target Increased to $282.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Visa (NYSE:V) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $279.00 to $282.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the credit-card processor’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on V. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Securities increased their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on Visa from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday. Twenty-six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $268.96.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $246.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $235.98. The stock has a market cap of $481.03 billion, a PE ratio of 51.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.99. Visa has a 52-week low of $179.23 and a 52-week high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Analysts predict that Visa will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 42,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $10,160,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total value of $2,115,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,047 shares of company stock worth $20,834,001 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 49,196 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $11,503,000 after purchasing an additional 10,282 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 15,134 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,539,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 55,225 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $12,913,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 596,244 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $139,414,000 after buying an additional 36,063 shares during the period. Finally, Buffington Mohr McNeal lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 38,192 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,930,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

