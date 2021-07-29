Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.97 EPS

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The closed-end fund reported $9.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.10 by $0.97, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 17.87%.

VRTS stock traded up $5.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $274.12. The stock had a trading volume of 125 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,130. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $276.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 1.57. Virtus Investment Partners has a 52 week low of $129.35 and a 52 week high of $300.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 23.31 and a current ratio of 23.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.25%.

In other news, EVP William Patrick Bradley III sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.33, for a total transaction of $834,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,639,443.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VRTS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $288.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $334.00 to $331.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

