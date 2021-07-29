Virtu Financial LLC Sells 9,611 Shares of Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:CURE)

Virtu Financial LLC cut its stake in Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:CURE) by 53.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,611 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares by 5.7% in the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period.

Get Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares alerts:

CURE stock opened at $119.15 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.59. Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares has a twelve month low of $53.61 and a twelve month high of $120.00.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CURE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:CURE).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.