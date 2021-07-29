Virtu Financial LLC Sells 21,153 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Virtu Financial LLC trimmed its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 64.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,432 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 21,153 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,869,775 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,122,151,000 after buying an additional 6,907,100 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,415,810 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $624,920,000 after buying an additional 199,080 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,545,932 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $339,010,000 after buying an additional 628,230 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,954,325 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $436,535,000 after buying an additional 268,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $312,858,000. 55.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WBA stock opened at $47.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $57.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.82.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.21. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The firm had revenue of $34.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.477 dividend. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 39.45%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Wolfe Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.83.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

