Virtu Financial LLC Purchases 452 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 4.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,788 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 452 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 127.8% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CVS. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.33.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 2,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total value of $232,686.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,107,886.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 109,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $9,414,334.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,469 shares in the company, valued at $9,414,334. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 231,778 shares of company stock valued at $19,900,601. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE CVS opened at $83.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.24. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $55.36 and a 1-year high of $90.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 14.45%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

