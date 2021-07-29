Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 23,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the first quarter worth about $34,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 181.3% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period.

Shares of VICI opened at $31.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 6.85 and a quick ratio of 6.85. VICI Properties Inc. has a one year low of $20.71 and a one year high of $33.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.59.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 88.15%. Sell-side analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 23rd. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 80.49%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VICI. Wolfe Research began coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.17.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

