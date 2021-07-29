Virtu Financial LLC Invests $652,000 in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 39,819 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SM. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SM Energy by 146.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,286 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SM Energy by 1,401.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,498 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of SM Energy by 5,670.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,770 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 5,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Get SM Energy alerts:

NYSE SM opened at $18.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 6.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.70. SM Energy has a 1-year low of $1.34 and a 1-year high of $26.86.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $443.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.38 million. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 49.72%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SM. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on SM Energy from $19.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on SM Energy from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on SM Energy from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on SM Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.63.

In other news, SVP Kenneth J. Knott sold 12,257 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $306,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,523,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 404.6 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 801 gross productive oil wells and 498 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SM Energy (NYSE:SM).

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.