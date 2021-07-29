Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) Upgraded to Buy by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Investec raised Virgin Money UK from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Virgin Money UK presently has an average rating of Hold.

Get Virgin Money UK alerts:

Shares of CYBBF opened at $2.55 on Wednesday. Virgin Money UK has a twelve month low of $2.55 and a twelve month high of $2.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.35.

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Money UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Money UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.