Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) Price Target Increased to GBX 255 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 255 ($3.33) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Virgin Money UK from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Virgin Money UK from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.16) target price on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 186.43 ($2.44).

Shares of VMUK traded down GBX 0.30 ($0.00) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 201.60 ($2.63). The stock had a trading volume of 2,180,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,044,052. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 199.21. Virgin Money UK has a 12-month low of GBX 70.18 ($0.92) and a 12-month high of GBX 215 ($2.81). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.90 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.84.

In other news, insider David Duffy sold 13,074 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 194 ($2.53), for a total value of £25,363.56 ($33,137.65). Also, insider Clifford Abrahams bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 201 ($2.63) per share, with a total value of £50,250 ($65,651.95).

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

