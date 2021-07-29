Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) Given New GBX 250 Price Target at Barclays

Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Barclays from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 250 ($3.27) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.01% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on VMUK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Virgin Money UK from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 240 ($3.14) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.16) target price on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Virgin Money UK from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 186.43 ($2.44).

VMUK stock traded down GBX 0.30 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 201.60 ($2.63). The stock had a trading volume of 2,180,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,044,052. Virgin Money UK has a 1-year low of GBX 70.18 ($0.92) and a 1-year high of GBX 215 ($2.81). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 199.21. The stock has a market cap of £2.90 billion and a PE ratio of -17.84.

In related news, insider Clifford Abrahams purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 201 ($2.63) per share, for a total transaction of £50,250 ($65,651.95). Also, insider David Duffy sold 1,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 197 ($2.57), for a total transaction of £3,874.99 ($5,062.70).

About Virgin Money UK

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

