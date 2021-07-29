Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.92.

SPCE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut shares of Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group cut shares of Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPCE. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Virgin Galactic by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 526,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,483,000 after acquiring an additional 6,310 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Virgin Galactic by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 7,051 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 143,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after buying an additional 2,831 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 97,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after buying an additional 4,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 589,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,991,000 after buying an additional 9,147 shares in the last quarter. 20.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPCE stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.78. 9,860,959 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,624,801. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.10. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.52 and a beta of 0.39. Virgin Galactic has a twelve month low of $14.27 and a twelve month high of $62.80.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.24). During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.86) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Virgin Galactic will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

