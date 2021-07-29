Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Hits New 12-Month High at $113.40

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $113.40 and last traded at $109.84, with a volume of 3 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $112.33.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VICR. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Vicor from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Vicor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Vicor in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.20.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 95.89 and a beta of 0.68.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $95.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.98 million. Vicor had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The business’s revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Vicor Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Claudio Tuozzolo sold 9,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.07, for a total value of $1,029,138.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrew D’amico sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.01, for a total transaction of $93,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,165 shares of company stock valued at $11,392,171 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vicor during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Vicor by 619.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 561 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vicor during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Maryland Capital Management purchased a new position in Vicor during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vicor during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. 36.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vicor Company Profile (NASDAQ:VICR)

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

