Viad (VVI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Viad (NYSE:VVI) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect Viad to post earnings of ($0.77) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($1.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.01) by $0.09. Viad had a negative net margin of 219.60% and a negative return on equity of 79.87%. The firm had revenue of $28.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.20 million. On average, analysts expect Viad to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Viad stock opened at $46.88 on Thursday. Viad has a 12-month low of $13.94 and a 12-month high of $52.00. The stock has a market cap of $960.29 million, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.30.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Viad in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and Iceland. It operates through three segments: GES North America, GES EMEA, and Pursuit. The company offers event accommodation solutions, including researching and selection of local hotels, negotiating and contracting, room block management, group reservation management, rate integrity and monitoring, marketing, on-site, and post-event reporting; and registration and data analytics comprising registration and ticketing, lead management, reporting and analytics, web-based enterprise-wide application, and software-as-a-service model or partial and fully managed options.

