Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vertiv had a return on equity of 79.60% and a net margin of 2.56%. Vertiv updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.260-$0.300 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $1.120-$1.180 EPS.

NYSE VRT traded up $0.52 on Thursday, reaching $28.13. 2,570,792 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,446,289. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.89. Vertiv has a 12 month low of $13.70 and a 12 month high of $28.45.

VRT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Vertiv in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Vertiv from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, July 17th. Cowen increased their price objective on Vertiv from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Vertiv from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Vertiv has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.90.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vertiv stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 77,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

