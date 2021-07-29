Verity & Verity LLC Sells 6,470 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Verity & Verity LLC cut its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 17.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,783 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,470 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 7,715 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 33,675 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 5,870 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies lifted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 10,919 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. 59.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MMP shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

Shares of MMP stock traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $47.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377,285. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $32.61 and a fifty-two week high of $53.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.12.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.22. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 32.55% and a return on equity of 34.70%. The firm had revenue of $661.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $1.0275 per share. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.03%.

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, SVP Lisa J. Korner sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total transaction of $476,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 82,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,950,221.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

