Verity & Verity LLC Has $13.13 Million Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Verity & Verity LLC grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 2.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 216,405 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,514 shares during the quarter. Archer-Daniels-Midland accounts for about 2.1% of Verity & Verity LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $13,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter worth $218,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 154.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter worth $822,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.4% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 85.2% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 55,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,153,000 after acquiring an additional 25,448 shares during the period. 77.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $59.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,616,039. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.63. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $42.03 and a 12-month high of $69.30. The firm has a market cap of $33.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.30. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 3.03%. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 41.23%.

ADM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.09.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, and barley.

