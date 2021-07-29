Verity & Verity LLC Cuts Stock Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Verity & Verity LLC cut its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 90.5% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 33.8% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital raised Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Vertical Research raised Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Desjardins lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$147.00 to C$145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet raised Canadian National Railway from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.87.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $107.52. 80,096 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,507,104. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $96.00 and a 1 year high of $119.61.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 28.27%. Canadian National Railway’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a $0.4827 dividend. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 22.47%.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

