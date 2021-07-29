Verition Fund Management LLC Sells 720 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Verition Fund Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 44.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 891 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 4.6% in the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. South State CORP. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 1,126 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 235 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Intuit by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 695 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $523.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $142.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $295.05 and a 12 month high of $532.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $480.83.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). Intuit had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

In other news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total value of $531,388.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,614.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 665 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total value of $316,054.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,410.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 170,677 shares of company stock valued at $73,737,829. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $460.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, May 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $474.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Intuit from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Intuit from $425.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $467.83.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

