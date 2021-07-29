Verition Fund Management LLC Makes New $333,000 Investment in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THC. Centerbridge Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter worth $108,336,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth $75,988,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $51,084,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 7.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,136,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,093,000 after buying an additional 945,297 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Growth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth $35,360,000. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Howard Hacker sold 6,382 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total value of $425,679.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Meghan Fitzgerald sold 6,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.57, for a total transaction of $391,146.21. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,828 shares in the company, valued at $2,150,445.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,197 shares of company stock worth $1,371,540. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on THC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.84 target price for the company. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.60.

Shares of THC stock opened at $71.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 2.61. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a one year low of $21.34 and a one year high of $73.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.77.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.52. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 60.15%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

