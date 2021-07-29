Verition Fund Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Verition Fund Management LLC trimmed its stake in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) by 33.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,121 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JBT. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 14,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,327,000. Institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

In other John Bean Technologies news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.85, for a total transaction of $39,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,696,171.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Polly B. Kawalek sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.56, for a total value of $262,008.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,871,879.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,003,729 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JBT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.80.

Shares of JBT stock opened at $137.33 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.49. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $80.74 and a 52 week high of $151.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.19. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $475.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is 10.15%.

John Bean Technologies Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT).

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.