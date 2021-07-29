Verition Fund Management LLC Buys New Stake in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HELE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Helen of Troy in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,638,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Helen of Troy by 85.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 446,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,079,000 after buying an additional 205,973 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Helen of Troy by 38.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 704,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,354,000 after buying an additional 194,881 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Helen of Troy by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,301,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,264,000 after buying an additional 138,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Helen of Troy by 32.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 429,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,403,000 after buying an additional 106,348 shares in the last quarter.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

In other news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 5,344 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total transaction of $1,211,271.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HELE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $247.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $236.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.25.

Shares of NASDAQ HELE opened at $223.90 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.16. Helen of Troy Limited has a fifty-two week low of $181.85 and a fifty-two week high of $265.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.85. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The firm had revenue of $541.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy Limited will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Helen of Troy Profile

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HELE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE).

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.