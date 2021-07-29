Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 27th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of VBTX opened at $33.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Veritex has a 12-month low of $15.52 and a 12-month high of $37.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.89.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Veritex had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 8.86%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Veritex will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on Veritex from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th.

In other Veritex news, Director William Don Ellis sold 25,000 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total value of $865,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 173,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,006,469.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 15,000 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $540,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 414,685 shares in the company, valued at $14,941,100.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,000 shares of company stock worth $1,946,350. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial, mortgage warehouse, commercial real estate, construction and land, 1-4 family residential, paycheck protection program, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans; and purchased receivables financing.

