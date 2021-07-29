Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) Price Target Raised to $31.00 at Barclays

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) had its target price upped by Barclays from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

VNE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Veoneer in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an underperform rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Veoneer from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and increased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $31.25 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho lowered Veoneer from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $31.15 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Veoneer from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Veoneer to a sell rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.13.

Shares of Veoneer stock opened at $31.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 2.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.46. Veoneer has a 52-week low of $9.56 and a 52-week high of $32.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.02. Veoneer had a negative return on equity of 33.04% and a negative net margin of 25.99%. Analysts forecast that Veoneer will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VNE. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Veoneer during the first quarter worth $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Veoneer by 160.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Veoneer during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veoneer by 206.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veoneer by 57.1% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. 27.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veoneer Company Profile

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, sale, and manufacture of automotive safety electronics. It operates through the Electronics and Brake Systems segments. The Electronics segment consists of safety and restraint control systems product areas. The Brake Systems segment comprises of brake systems product area.

