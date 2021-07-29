Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Hits New 12-Month High at $33.35

Shares of Veolia Environnement S.A. (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $33.35 and last traded at $33.21, with a volume of 69440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.17.

VEOEY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upgraded Veolia Environnement from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veolia Environnement from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Get Veolia Environnement alerts:

The company has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.23 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.00.

Veolia Environnement SA engages in the management of water supplies and distribution systems and provides waste management services. It operates through the following business segments: Water, Environmental Services, and Energy Services. The Water segment integrates drinking water and waste water activities such as water distribution, water and waste water treatment, industrial process water, and manufacture of water treatment equipment and systems.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Veolia Environnement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veolia Environnement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.