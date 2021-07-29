Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) Shares Gap Up to $14.58

Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.58, but opened at $15.43. Vedanta shares last traded at $15.50, with a volume of 6,310 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter. Vedanta had a return on equity of 35.84% and a net margin of 13.42%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VEDL. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vedanta by 525.4% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,701,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,958,000 after buying an additional 2,269,551 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vedanta by 62.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,828,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234,550 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vedanta by 249.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,316,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,555,000 after purchasing an additional 939,228 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vedanta by 132,018.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 889,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,176,000 after purchasing an additional 888,486 shares during the period. Finally, Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Vedanta by 26.0% during the first quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 2,991,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,604,000 after purchasing an additional 617,475 shares during the period. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL)

Vedanta Limited operates as a diversified natural resources company in India. The company explores for, develops, extracts, produces, processes, and sells oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, copper, aluminum, iron ore, steel, and power. It is involved in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas; and exploration, mining, and processing of iron ore, pig iron, and metallurgical coke.

